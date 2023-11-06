Tinashe Sambiri
CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has boldly declared that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is illegal.
This comes at a time pressure is increasing on the Zanu PF leader whose controversial win in the August 23 polls has become a boiling point in the region.
According to President Chamisa, Mnangagwa does not know which button to press due to relentless local and international pressure.
President Chamisa wrote on X :
“The reason why they fight us so fiercely is; they know this is where and who the real government is.
They detest a prosperous and united Zimbabwe that works for everyone.
They dislike seeing Zimbabweans a happy and dignified people.
They are afraid of you the citizens and your amazing unlimited power!! #OnePeople Blessed Sunday! #Godisinit. “