AmaZulu Confirm Death Of Leading Marksman

South African top-flight side AmaZulu have confirmed the death of their striker Bonginkosi Ntuli.

The 32-year-old striker died at Midland Medical Center in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday 5 November after battling an “aggressive form of cancer”.

A statement by the club reads: “It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre-forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli.

“Ntuli was (very recently) diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which metastasized and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital, in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon.

“May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace. The club requests privacy and patience be granted his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Ntuli started his professional career with Golden Arrows back in 2012 before playing for Mamelodi Sundowns between 2014 and 2019.

During his time at Sundowns, he was sent on several loan spells with other clubs.

The striker has been playing for AmaZulu on a full-time basis since 2019.-Soccer24 News

