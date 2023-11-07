Double murder bodies retrieved from borehole

By A Correspondent- Bodies of two men who were reported missing last week were discovered in a community borehole in Bhulu village near Ingwizi Center in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested one suspect related to the case, while another suspect is still on the run. Chronicle reporter Mkhululi Ncube says villagers were surprised to find “bloody water” coming from the borehole.

A community leader who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

We are in shock and disbelief over the double murder in our village. The bodies were removed this morning from the borehole and police picked one suspect while another is on the run.

This is a developing story. We will make sure to keep you informed with the latest updates.

