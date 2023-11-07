Prospective candidates file nomination court papers today

By A Correspondent- The Nomination Court will today sit to receive papers from prospective candidates for the December 9 by-elections.

This comes after the High Court on Saturday dismissed an application by 23 CCC members to reverse their recalls from Parliament.

Government last week approved a US$5,3 million budget for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to conduct the by-elections to fill nine vacant seats in the National Assembly that were prompted by the recall of opposition legislators last month.

Yesterday, ZEC deputy chairperson, Ambassador Rodney Kiwa, said: “Everything is set for the Nomination Court sitting scheduled for tomorrow (today), if we fail to deliver we as an organisation would have failed.”

Ambassador Kiwa said the approved budget also covers funding for the Gutu West by-election scheduled for Saturday.

Voting in the constituency was delayed due to the death of a duly nominated candidate, Mr Christopher Rwodzi, before the 2023 harmonised elections.

“All other required materials like ballot papers, stationery, tents, lights and ink are available. The commission has heavily invested to meet the requirements of the upcoming by-elections,” Ambassador Kiwa said.

He said the Nomination Court’s requirements have been duly met.

“We have authorised signatures (of party officials) from the parties that we will use to receive nomination papers from prospective candidates.

“We began preparations for the Nomination Court when President Mnangagwa proclaimed dates for the by-elections,” Ambassador Kiwa said.

Each National Assembly candidate is expected to pay a US$1,000 nomination fee.

The by-elections will take place in Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, and Nketa constituencies. The Herald

