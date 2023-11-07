Suspected Armed Robber Gunned Down

A suspected armed robber who is believed to be part of the armed robbery syndicate that mugged an unidentified victim in Southerton, Harare on Thursday was gunned down yesterday in Chitungwiza in a shootout with a detective from the CID homicide.

The now-deceased Sam Mudzuri died this Saturday on admission at a local hospital.

In a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, detectives from CID Homicide received information on Saturday that Mudzuri was hiding at his girlfriend’s house in Unit A, Chitungwiza.

When police tracked him down to his hiding place, the now deceased opened fire on the police before he got shot on the legs.

The injured Mudzuri was referred to a local hospital in Harare where he died upon admission.

Police also indicated that they are pursuing other Southerton robbery Suspects, Paul Chinake alias Pauros, Lovejoy alias Shorty, Teddie and Betto.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Tawanda Chivizhe (28), Terrence Nyasha Mugocha (21) and Tawananyasha Kaguda (21) in connection with a murder case in which Panashe Nyamurova (26) was killed this month at corner Sixth Street and Samora Machel, Harare, after confronting the suspects for allegedly stealing US$90.00 from a lady of the night.

