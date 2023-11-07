We Are In Charge – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has boldly declared that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is illegal.

This comes at a time pressure is increasing on the Zanu PF leader whose controversial win in the August 23 polls has become a boiling point in the region.

According to President Chamisa, Mnangagwa does not know which button to press due to relentless local and international pressure.

President Chamisa wrote on X :

“The reason why they fight us so fiercely is; they know this is where and who the real government is.

They detest a prosperous and united Zimbabwe that works for everyone.

They dislike seeing Zimbabweans a happy and dignified people.

They are afraid of you the citizens and your amazing unlimited power!! #OnePeople Blessed Sunday! #Godisinit. “

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...