Court Frees Mai Titi

THE High Court has acquitted jailed socialite Felistas Murata popularly known as “Mai TT” after she was cleared of theft of trust property charges.

After serving at least five months of her nine-month jail term, Murata is now a free citizen after she was acquitted by the High Court on the basis that the Magistrate’s Court wrongfully convicted the socialite.

Speaking after the court session this Monday, Murata’s lawyer Mr Tafadzwa Muvhami explained the new development.

“The judges noted that Murata was wrongfully convicted and quashed the conviction and sentence. This is what we wanted all along as it was our argument that there was no crime committed. She is now a free woman. She has served that part of her sentence from her previous conviction which she defaulted community service which means that she will be out of jail any day from today,” he said.

Asked if Murata had plans to sue the state for wrongful conviction and sentencing, Mr Muvhami said he awaits instructions from his client.

Murata appealed against both conviction and sentence, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the case did not constitute a crime.

She will be released from prison after the necessary paperwork is completed.

Murata was convicted of breaching an agreement with a car hire after using a hired vehicle as surety for a loan.

