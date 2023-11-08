Picture Of Emmerson Mnangagwa With Own Married Girlfriend

Spread the love

Source : ZBC News

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in the new Attorney General, Mrs Virginia Mabhiza at the State House in Harare today.

Mrs Mabhiza, who is a judicial member and also a legal adviser to the cabinet, is the first woman to take that office after working in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for over ten years as permanent secretary.

Speaking to journalists, Mrs Mabhiza said she is happy to take the office, adding that she will discharge her duties diligently.

President Mnangagwa also swore in three members of the Gender Commission, who are Mr Walter Mufuka, Mr Tigu Katsande and Ms Angeline Vhere.

The three come into the commission to fill in gaps left by other members following their resignation.

The commission is chaired by Mrs Margaret Mukahanana Sangarwe.

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/?p=16507

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...