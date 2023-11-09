Tshabangu Cripples Harare Municipality Operations

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has been hit by another round of mass recalls after self-imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu wrote to Local government minister announcing the withdrawal of Harare Mayor Ian Makone and his deputy Kudzai Kadzombe.

Barely three months after the general election, Tshabangu’s power trip continues in CCC as he has recalled nine more councillors.

Ian Makone, Kudzai Kadzombe, Denford Ngadziore, Lovejoy Chitegu, Samuel Gwenzi, Chido Hamauswa, Tiriboyi Sabina, Florence Cheza. Matimba Fadzai, are the latest to be axed by Tshabangu.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando, Tshabangu said the nine councillors no longer belong to the CCC.

“Kindly be advised that the following Councilors were under Citizens Coalition for Change political party, and have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change,” read the letter.

Sengezo Tshabangu

Tshabangu is buoyed by a recent High Court judgment that upheld his recalls of 15 members of parliament in October.

The Bulawayo-based CCC “member” last weekend indicated that he was not done with recalls.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has distanced himself from Tshabangu labeling him an impostor working under the instructions of the ruling party Zanu PF.

In a dramatic twist, a letter has also emerged from Bulawayo claiming the CCC’s “interim” chairman has “fired” Tshabangu.

In a letter to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, one Maxwell Omen Murindagomo said Tshabangu’s recalls should not be entertained.

“Kindly be advised that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Political Party has fired its Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu with immediate effect. The Citizens movement reached this decision at its Citizens Assembly Meeting held in Bulawayo on Sunday 05 November 2023.

“The reason of the expulsion emanates from the unilateral decision by Sengezo Tshabangu that led to the recall of Citizens Coalition For Change CCC Councillors. As of today, you’re advised not to entertain any letter or correspondence from Sengezo Tshabangu. The same meeting has appointed Zibusiso Tshongwe as interim National Secretary General for Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC),” read the letter.

