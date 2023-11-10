Sengezo claims CCC funding

By A Correspondent- Self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has written to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs requesting for the disbursement of the political party funding due to the opposition party under the Political Parties Finance Act.

In a letter dated 06 November 2023, Tshabangu also provided the Ministry with the bank details, as he seeks to take full control of the Nelson Chamisa-led party. He wrote:

I am writing in terms of section 3(1) as read with section 3(3) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act (Chapter 2:11) to request the statutory allocation and disbursement of the funding that is due to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) political party, which participated in the 2023 harmonised general election, in which it garnered sufficient seats to qualify for the funds.

Accordingly, we kindly request your good offices to process and disburse the allocation that is due to our party in terms of the Act…

We trust the foregoing is in order, and we stand ready to provide any further particulars that you may require.

The Political Parties Finance Act regulates the financing of political parties in Zimbabwe, and among other provisions, provides for state funding of political parties that receive at least 5% of the total votes cast in a general election.

Previously, the funds that were due to the MDC Alliance were given to the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora. This decision came after the Supreme Court ruled that Nelson Chamisa, who was leading the MDC Alliance, was not the legitimate leader of the MDC party that was a part of the alliance.

This caused anger among the MDC Alliance and some analysts, who believed that the ruling ZANU PF party was using the funds to create divisions and weaken the opposition.

