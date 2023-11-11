DeMbare Rocked By Chaos

Dynamos players refused to train ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Chicken Inn scheduled for the National Sports Stadium this Sunday, citing outstanding signing on fees and winning bonuses.

Genesis Mangombe’s charges arrived on time for their training session at Alexander Sports Club but immediately informed interim team manager Desmond Mhene of their desire to speak to the club’s leadership before they could commence training.

According to a senior player who spoke to Soccer24 but asked not to be named, Dynamos players are owed winning bonuses for the entire second half of the season.

They were also not paid winning bonuses for the Chibuku Super Cup wins over FC Platinum in the quarter-finals and CAPS United in the semis.

“We are owed winning bonuses for all wins in the second half of the season, that is all I can tell you. We have been patient but today we decided to let the club’s leadership know of our grievances,” said the player.

“We had a meeting, during which they (the executive) told us that they are running around to look for money and pay us,” he added.

Some Dynamos players who joined the club at the beginning of the season have not been paid their signing on fees.

“Some players have not been paid their signing on fees, and in the second half of the season, we didn’t get any winning bonuses, which is weird considering that we were expected to fight for the championship,” said the player.

“No to give excuses, but there was no motivation at all,” he added.

Salaries for DeMbare players are paid by the club’s principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings, while winning bonuses are taken care of by the Moses Maunganidze-led executive.-Soccer24 News

