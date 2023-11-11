Nation Mourns Bosso Legend Rahman Gumbo

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Just days after his dismissal from Botswana club Morupule Wanderers, former Highlanders and Zimbabwe Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo, aged 59, tragically collapsed and passed away due to a suspected heart attack.

The shocking news came swiftly on the heels of the announcement made by Morupule Wanderers in their official statement titled “MORUPLILE WANDERERS FC PART WITH MESSRS RAHMAN GUMBO AND KITSO MASWENA.” The club bid farewell to both Gumbo and the club’s General Manager, Kitso Maswena, expressing gratitude for their dedicated service and acknowledging their contributions.

The club’s statement read: *”This communique serves to officially announce that Morupule Wanderers Football Club has parted ways with the club Head Coach Mr Rahman Gumbo and the club General Manager Mr Kitso Maswena respectively. We are grateful to both Mr Gumbo and Mr Maswena for their dedication and contributions to our club.

Everyone at Morupule Wanderers wishes them the very best in their future endeavors. The club wishes to announce that Mr Agang Pule Mogotsi will take over as Head Coach on an interim basis. The club will not make further statements on the matter.”*

Rahman Gumbo’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the football community, prompting an outpouring of condolences and tributes for his remarkable career and coaching prowess. Gumbo, known for his impactful tenure at Highlanders and his work with the Zimbabwe Warriors, leaves behind a legacy in African football that won’t be forgotten.

As the football world mourns this unexpected loss, the circumstances surrounding Gumbo’s untimely passing continue to resonate deeply within the sporting fraternity. The community remains in mourning and will remember Rahman Gumbo for his invaluable contributions to the sport.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...