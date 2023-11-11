Sengezo Tshabangu Now History

By James Gwati-Self-styled CCC interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu has been booted out of the party’s .

This was announced by the party’s interim national chairperson Maxwell Omen Murindagomo.

In a letter sent to Local Government Minister Winston Chitando, dated 06 November 2023, Murindagomo said CCC’s Citizens Assembly Meeting held in Bulawayo on Sunday resolved to suspend Tshabangu for unilaterally recalling party representatives.

He also said Zibusiso Tshongwe has been appointed as the party’s interim National Secretary General, taking over from Tshabangu. Reads the letter:

Kindly be advised that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Political Party has fired its Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu with immediate effect. The Citizens movement reached this decision at its Citizens Assembly Meeting held in Bulawayo on Sunday 05 November 2023.

The reason for the expulsion emanates from the unilateral decision by Sengezo Tshabangu that led to the recall of Citizens Coalition For Change CCC Councillors.

As of today, you’re advised not to entertain any letter or correspondence from Sengezo Tshabangu.

The same meeting has appointed Zibusiso Tshongwe as interim National Secretary General for Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC)

Kindly proceed in terms of the relevant provision of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to notify the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC of our resolution.

Meanwhile, on 07 November 2023, Tshabangu ordered recalls on Harare mayor Ian Makone, his deputy Kudzai Kadzombe and seven other city councillors, saying they have “ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change”.

The councillors recalled by Tshabangu are Makone (Ward 18) Kadzombe (Ward 41), Denford Ngadziore (Ward 16), Lovejoy Chitegu (Ward 36) and Samuel Gwenzi (Ward 5), as well as PR Councillors Chido Hamauswa, Tariboyi Sabina, Florence Cheza and Fadzai Matimba.

