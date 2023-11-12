9yrs behind bars for selling pangolin

By A Correspondent- Tawanda Kakora of Nyamaropa Village in Mt Darwin will spend the next nine years in jail after he was arrested while trying to sell a live pangolin.

Kakora (34) of Nyamaradzo Village under Chief Nembire was sentenced to a mandatory nine-year jail term after being convicted on charges of possession or selling a live pangolin.

In passing sentence, Bindura magistrate Mrs Nomgugu Sibanda said there were no special circumstances warranting the court to be lenient.

The prosecutor, Mr Carson Kundiona proved that on September 30, detectives from CID Bindura received information that Kakora was in possession of a live pangolin.

Masquerading as potential buyers, the detectives communicated with Kakora and they arranged to meet in Centenary.

Kakora pegged his price at US$5000 for the pangolin.

He then led the detectives to his residence where he brought out the live pangolin from one of his rooms.

Meanwhile, Douglas Chikandiwa (36) from Mbizo, Kwekwe is appearing at the same court on similar charges.

The prosecutor, Mrs Carol Mupazviriwo alleges that on October 14, Chikandiwa was arrested at Blue Ridge in Mazowe looking for prospective buyers of a live pangolin. The Herald

