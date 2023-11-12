Kereke In Trouble Again

RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe Governor’s former advisor, Munyaradzi Kereke, will spend the weekend behind bars after the Harare Magistrate Court rolled over the bail ruling for his fraud case to Monday.

The State had earlier opposed the accused’s admission to bail, saying there is a possibility of skipping the country’s border.

The state also claimed that Kereke has a case to answer after allegedly defrauding the Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society of more than US$ 130 000.

Allegations are that he is the one who wrote the letter claiming that he was owed US$400 000 by the Medical Aid Society although it later emerged that he had been paid in full.

Meanwhile, the trial of Mighty Warriors head coach Shadreck Mlauzi who is accused of indecent assault, kicked off at Harare Magistrates Court this Friday with the accused denying the charges despite admitting that he admires the complainant.

Circumstances are that on the 26th of September, Mlauzi allegedly indecently assaulted the complainant during the Mighty Warriors’ preparations for the Cosafa Women Championships which was held in South Africa.

Mlauzi also stands accused of repeating the shameful act, while the team was in South Africa before the complainant reported the matter.-ZBC News

