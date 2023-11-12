MDC Crumbles

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) workers, who have not been paid over the last eight months for services rendered to the party, have annouced they are taking over Haevest House.

In a statement released this Friday, the workers claimed all their offices countrywide are not resourced, despite the party having received its allocation of funds under the Political Parties (Finances) Act.

“Funds from party investments and properties have been received and abused by individuals at the expense of party activities. The party is also riddled with massive corruption, misappropriation of funds, incompetence, abuse of assets, abuse of trust funds, abuse of office, gross neglect of properties by some members of the MDC National Standing Committee,” claimed the workers.

The statement added, “The state of affairs at MDC is appalling. Rates have not been paid. The elevators at Harvest House have not been working. Party assets are not maintained. There are no accountability meetings. Some of the allegations border on criminal activities warranting investigations by the Party and law enforcement agencies. There is clear cut evidence to substantiate these allegations.”

The workers announced they are taking over Harvest House as lien for non-payment of their dues and the need to redress the existential challenges faced by the party.

“There will be no going back unless our conditions are met. We call upon the bona-fide leadership of the party to perform their duties in terms of the constitution to avoid and resolve this conflict,” the workers said.

