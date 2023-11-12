ZEC to allow only 3 election agents per party in by elections

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that only three election agents representing each political party will be allowed at polling stations for the December by-elections.

In a general notice, ZEC Chairperson Justice Prisca Chigumba said that one agent shall be present in the polling station, while the other two will be within the vicinity of the polling station.

The country is set to hold by-elections in December following the recalls made by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general and the deaths of some representatives.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 95(5) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that for the purposes of the 9 December 2023, By-elections, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has prescribed that in relation to candidates nominated by political parties, only three election agents representing each political party may be present within or in the immediate vicinity of each polling station,” said Justice Chigumba.

“And for that purpose any references to the chief election agent of the candidate making the appointments and notifications of election agents referred to in section 95(1) of the Act shall be substituted by references to the political party of the candidates competing in the elections concerned.” CITE

