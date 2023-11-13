Mnangagwa Man Violently Wins Gutu West By-election
13 November 2023
Source :ZEC
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC] has finally announced Gutu West by election results that took place yesterday [11th November 2023].
The results were announced this morning around 3:20am.
The results are as follows:
Kurwa Robson National Constitutional Assembly [NCA] 138 votes
Ephraem Morudu Citizens Coalition for Change [CCC] 1258 votes
Mudzingwa Martin Sebastine Independent 1775 votes
John Paradza Zanu PF 12 147 votes.
Zanu PF’s candidate Paradza was declared as a winner by ZEC officials.