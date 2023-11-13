Mnangagwa Steals Gutu West By-election

Spread the love

Source :ZEC

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC] has finally announced Gutu West by election results that took place yesterday [11th November 2023].

The results were announced this morning around 3:20am.

The results are as follows:

Kurwa Robson National Constitutional Assembly [NCA] 138 votes

Ephraem Morudu Citizens Coalition for Change [CCC] 1258 votes

Mudzingwa Martin Sebastine Independent 1775 votes

John Paradza Zanu PF 12 147 votes.

Zanu PF’s candidate Paradza was declared as a winner by ZEC officials.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...