Promising Ghanaian Striker Dies

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has died aged 28 after collapsing on the pitch during a top-flight league match in Albania.

The incident happened in the 24th minute of the match between Dwamena’s Egnatia and Partizani on Saturday.

Despite immediate medical intervention and being rushed to the hospital, the player unfortunately passed away.

The game was halted at 1-1 with no further play.

An official statement from the Ghana FA said: “The Ghana Football Association is sad to hear of the death of our former player Raphael Dwamena and wish to express our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult moment.”

In 2021 Raphael Dwamena collapsed during a cup match in Austria between his side Blau-Weiss Linz and Hartberg, but recovered and continued his playing career.

He reportedly had a heart operation and had an automatic defibrillator implanted.- Soccer24 News

