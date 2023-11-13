Whistleblower Exposes Alarming Safety Concerns at Fastjet

By A Correspondent| Startling revelations about potential safety hazards and widespread irregularities within Fastjet Zimbabwe have surfaced, with a whistleblower issuing an urgent safety warning to all individuals considering air travel with the airline.

In a lengthy statement seen by this publication, the whistleblower said there are serious safety, financial, and operational irregularities that pose a significant threat to human life.

Among the key concerns raised is the claimed capture of nearly all senior officials at the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), which has since compromised the regulatory environment and has led to the cover-up of multiple near misses and in-flight safety events.

“Under normal circumstances, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) and the Ministry of Transport would be responsible for enforcing compliance and issuing operational licenses and approvals. Unfortunately, it is a well-known and verifiable fact that nearly all senior CAAZ officials have been captured and are effectively on the fastjet payroll. A simple lifestyle audit of these officials would confirm this information.

“Of great concern is the fact that multiple near misses and in-flight safety events have been covered up by all parties involved. CAAZ officials are heavily involved in these activities and merely rubber-stamp documents,” reads part of the statement.

The document further raised concerns about leaked pilot examination papers, the alleged employment and promotion of underqualified flight crew members, and a lack of oversight in pilot training, purportedly influenced by nepotism.

Additionally, the whistleblower expressed worry about the prolonged use of aircraft registered in South Africa and the refurbishment of planes sourced from American scrap yards.

“There is a persistent and long-term utilization of aircraft registered in South Africa, accompanied by foreign crew, which raises concerns regarding compliance with ZIMRA and statutory requirements. It is worth noting that a majority of the fastjet aircraft are actually acquired from the American market’s scrap yards. ‘these aircraft are then

“refurbished” by Solenta Aviation in South Africa and subsequently returned to service.”

The document emphasized the inadequate maintenance facilities at Fastjet Zimbabwe, with major maintenance tasks allegedly conducted at Solenta Aviation in South Africa, resulting in escalated costs and the externalization of Zimbabwean earned revenue.

“Moreover, it is important to highlight that fastjet Zimbabwe lacks suitable maintenance facilities. Frequently, work is conducted in open spaces instead of a professional environment.

Major maintenance tasks are carried out at Solenta Aviation in South Africa, leading to increased costs and the externalization of Zimbabwean earned revenue.

CAAZ officials are once again involved to give their approval to this oversight.”

The document concludes with a call for comprehensive and independent investigations by the Ministers of Transport and Finance into Fastjet Zimbabwe, its associated companies, and shareholders.

It recommended collaboration with anti-corruption task forces and law enforcement agencies and has been circulated to relevant authorities in South Africa, IATA, and ICAO.

Meawhile, efforts to get a comment from Fastjet were futile as questions sent to the company’s communications team last week on Wednesday were yet to be answered at the time of publishing.

