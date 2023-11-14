Kereke Gets Bail

Spread the love

Former Legislator and HMMAS CEO Granted Bail

Former Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke and suspended HMMAS CEO Everesto Rukasha, accused of defrauding the medical aid society of US$400,000, were granted US$200 bail each. Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa cited their non-flight risk status and their presumption of innocence until proven guilty. They are remanded until December 13.

The State alleges Kereke misrepresented being owed US$400,000 by the society after selling his hospital to HMMAS in 2014. Kereke denies this, claiming the total amount due was US$1,138,000, with US$937,000 already paid. The prosecution contends the price was $400,000 and aiming to claim an additional $400,000 was deemed criminal.- state media

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...