### Breaking News: Arrest Made in Stolen Car Case

A Bulawayo man has been apprehended after the theft of a silver Toyota Raum, reg. ADN 2188, from the city center. The car’s owner parked it between 1st and 2nd Avenue, locking it securely before heading to work. Upon returning, the vehicle was nowhere to be found, prompting a police report.

Detectives from the CID Vehicle Theft Squad received information about the missing car on November 9. They found the vehicle parked along George Silundika Street and traced it back to Mike Tapfumaneyi Munyengeterwa (38) from Northend Bulawayo, who had allegedly purchased the stolen car from Mzingaye Ncube (25).

Ncube, the accused, admitted to using a duplicate key kept from the time he sold the car to the complainant. The total value of the theft amounted to US$2,800, all of which was recovered upon arrest.

Inspector Abednego Ncube emphasized the importance of verifying vehicle purchases through the police, cautioning against impulsive buys to avoid situations where the vehicle’s history might not be clean.- state media

