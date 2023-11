Black day as accident claims 22

Twenty-two people have died after two vehicles, a Toyota Quantum and a haulage truck, collided head-on, along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway near Thandweni store on Tuesday night.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathii confirmed the incident saying investigations are under way to ascertain the cause of the accident.

He said the Toyota Quantum was carrying 21 passengers while the haulage truck had one passenger on board.

