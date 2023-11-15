CCC Statement On Brutal Murder Of Tapfumanei Masaya

🟡HOW OUR PEACE AMBASSADORS DISCOVERED THE DEATH OF BISHOP TAPFUMANEI MASAYA:

Shortly after his abduction on Saturday, our peace ambassadors were deployed to rescue and secure his safe return. However, they were unfortunately unable to locate him. The peace ambassadors devoted their entire Saturday and Sunday to searching for him, but they could not find him. On Monday, the peace ambassadors continued their search assignment.

While they were looking for Bishop Masaya, they received a call from fellow change champions who had gone to Parirenyatwa Hospital for the same cause.

These champions informed our peace ambassadors that a body had been brought to the hospital mortuary by the Rhodesville police.

The ambassadors made their way to the mortuary but were unable to positively identify the deceased due to the advanced state of decomposition.

Undeterred, they proceeded to the Rhodhesvill Police station where they discovered our party regalia adorned with Hon Kufa’s face – the same regalia that Bishop was wearing on the day of his abduction and disappearance.

The regime in Harare and its agents, has transformed Zimbabwe into a lawless nation. The absence of the rule of law is a pervasive issue in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has become a lawless country.

We demand justice for Bishop Masaya. #JusticeForMasaya

CCC

