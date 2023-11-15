Duo succumb to cholera

By A Correspondent- Two people reportedly succumbed to cholera in Kuwadzana and Crowborough over the weekend.

Harare City Council head of corporate communications Mr Stanley Gama confirmed the fatalities.

“Harare is reporting very high numbers of cholera cases. There were 30 confirmed cases of cholera in the Kuwadzana and Crowborough areas over the weekend of November 10-12, 2023, including two deaths.

“The other highly affected areas are Glen View and Glen Norah,” he said.

Residents have been urged to avoid drinking untreated water, attending and eating at gatherings, shaking hands and consuming food from unlicensed vendors, among other preventive measures.

The HCC also urged residents to seek early treatment.

“Report any suspected cholera case or death at the nearest clinic. Let’s work together to prevent cholera infections and deaths,” added Mr Gama. The Sunday Mail

