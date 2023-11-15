Former Chitungwiza councillor in bribery storm

Spread the love

Former Chitungwiza councillor Charamba Mlambo has appeared in court on allegations of trying to bribe Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officers to stop investigating a ‘friend’.

Mlambo (40) who is former Ward 7 councillor was facing bribery charges when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei

He was granted US$200 bail and remanded to December 18 pending trial.

Allegations are that the ZACC team comprising Chimusoro Elisha, Chinjikupi G, Nduku Stanley and Chipuriro T was investigating a case of criminal abuse of duty as public officer under HCR 50/08/23, involving a Chitungwiza municipality official.

It is alleged that on November 7, the team invited Lorrie Motsi for an interview in connection with the case.

During the interview, Motsi requested to go to her work place to collect documents she intended to provide as part of her statement.

On the same day at 4.57pm, Mlambo contacted Nduku, using cell phone number 0772 970 168 requesting to meet him. Nduku advised the accused to come to ZACC Herbert Chitepo Offices.

Nduku notified his team members who advised him to entertain the accused so that they could establish his intention.

On November 8, the team leader of the team, Chimusoro, received a call from an anonymous caller informing him that the accused person had collected money from land barons which he claimed was intended to bribe Zacc officials so that they could not arrest Motsi.

The team then decided to record the conversation and possibly arrest the accused if he offered Nduku a bribe.

Moments later, the accused called Nduku advising him that he was outside ZACC Herbert Chitepo Offices.

It is alleged that Nduku proceeded to engage him outside the offices in one of the vehicles stationed at the Zacc premises entrance.

The accused person informed Nduku about his intention to bribe the team in order for them to release Motsi, an accused person in a case of criminal abuse of duty under HCR 50/08/23.

He allegedly urged Nduku to state the amount they required which would be agreeable to his team members.

Nduku then returned to the office wherein he played the audio recording to his team members.

On November 12, the accused was arrested. The Herald

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...