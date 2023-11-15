IMMEDIATE PAST SWEDISH AMBASSADOR TO ZAMBIA ANNA MAJ HULTGARD DIES
Former Swedish Ambassador to Zambia, Ms Anna Maj Hultgård, has died after an illness.
This is according to a post on the Swedish Embassy’s official Facebook page.
“Ambassador Anna Maj was posted to Zambia from 2019 to 2022 and was a highly appreciated colleague and Head of Mission. She enjoyed her time in Zambia and made many good friends among Zambians and fellow diplomats.”
“She was an active Ambassador, always with a smile on her face and ready to participate in political discussions or travelling the countryside to visit one of the many projects that Sweden supports.”
A Book of Condolence will be available at the Embassy of Sweden in Lusaka, from 16th to 21st November between 09:00hrs to 12:00hrs.