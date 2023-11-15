Former Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Dies

IMMEDIATE PAST SWEDISH AMBASSADOR TO ZAMBIA ANNA MAJ HULTGARD DIES

Former Swedish Ambassador to Zambia, Ms Anna Maj Hultgård, has died after an illness.

This is according to a post on the Swedish Embassy’s official Facebook page.

“Ambassador Anna Maj was posted to Zambia from 2019 to 2022 and was a highly appreciated colleague and Head of Mission. She enjoyed her time in Zambia and made many good friends among Zambians and fellow diplomats.”

“She was an active Ambassador, always with a smile on her face and ready to participate in political discussions or travelling the countryside to visit one of the many projects that Sweden supports.”

A Book of Condolence will be available at the Embassy of Sweden in Lusaka, from 16th to 21st November between 09:00hrs to 12:00hrs.

