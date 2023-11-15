FULL text: “Opposition uses strategies to garner sympathy votes”: Linda Masarira

Desperation for change turned my fellow countrymen into some intolerant persons. Having learnt a lot, quite a lot to be precise about our toxic political economy I started speaking out about some strategies that have been used by the main opposition to garner sympathy votes over the years.

At a personal level, I feel it is very unfair to use normative leverage strategies to sustain an environment of consistent hate, polarity, and toxicity. Excessive propaganda has been used to confuse the electorate and dilemma tactics used to attract donor funding and sympathy from the international community.

In September 2016, after I was released from Remand Prison, I found a picture of badly wounded buttocks circulating on social media with a caption that they were mine, and that is how the state authorities had assaulted me.

I remember talking with my Cdes then saying this is not true and I am going to post telling the world the truth and I was restrained from doing so because it was already a narrative that had been accepted.

The police in Zimbabwe assaulted me terribly between 2009 and 2017 but never at one point was I left with potholes in my buttocks as that picture portrayed.

A lot of fake things happened between 2016 and 2018, which I saw with my eyes and some erstwhile Cdes have since pleaded with me not to speak about these issues until maybe we are in our 80s that is if we get there.

I am coming from a political space with so much grandstanding and political agenda setting to agitate people until they are ripe for an uprising and sadly along the way many have been used, set up and baited.

Innocent people have succumbed to artificial political strife, which is unfortunately common in ordinary supporters and not political party leaders or representatives in parliament or council. Whilst supporters argue and fight, leaders represent the so-called enemy in court, and they say kubasa.

Some even have relationships with these so-called enemies and are business partners with them whilst you are taught to hate them. Along the way many became collateral damage which is a sad scenario pf our carnivorous political nature.

We have even had organizations created along crisis. These organizations rarely proffer solutions to the so-called crisis but have become crisispreneurs.

In conclusion, I will not allow anyone to crucify me, insult me, or coerce me to align to a narrative that has been popularised to achieve a certain political reaction. Until

@PoliceZimbabwe has investigated and advised the nation on what happened to Bishop Masaya, then only can I comment on the matter.

I commiserate with the Masaya family on the loss of Tapfumaneyi Masaya and the CCC family and call for justice.

Whoever murdered him should face the full wrath of the law and may his spirit seek justice for his lost life.

Noone should ever lose a life for any political issue or leader.

Tolerance of diverse views should become a culture we all adopt to build an inclusive and thriving political economy in Zimbabwe.

