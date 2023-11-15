GOPAL TO HOST ZIMACHIEVERS, ACF ON BOARD

All is set for a night of celebration, glitz and glamour as the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) announce Leroy Gopal as host and African Chrome Fields a headline partner for the prestigious event set for Saturday at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg.

Leeroy Gopal

The award-winning actor and MC will be steering proceedings as the ZAA South Africa marks its 8th edition of recognising and honouring outstanding Zimbabwean achievements in the Rainbow Nation.

“We are thrilled to announce that all is set for the ZAA Awards Dinner Gala and people can expect another memorable night of celebrating Zimbabwean excellence. We can also confirm that Leroy Gopal will be bringing his unique take as the host along with a stellar lineup of performers for the entertainment,” said Conrad Mwanza, ZAA Founder.

Known for his breakthrough role as Tiyane in the hit movie Yellow Card, Gopal has crafted a successful career as an actor, radio host, MC and voice over artist and a leading man in showbiz.

“We are also pleased to unveil African Chrome Fields as our headline sponsor for this event. Their investment and contributions to Zimbabwe as a key player in the mining industry resonates perfectly with our mission to unearth Zimbabwe gems and talent and celebrating them on a global scale.”

The black tie event first made its entrance on the South African social calendar in 2018 and has continued to grow in the ZAA global family to become one of the most subscribed chapters in the organisation.

This year’s edition is tipped to be the biggest jamboree in the South African edition with a number of eminent people and organisations up for recognition.

The entertainment will be headlined by top acts including Gary Beatz, who has worked with stars like Patoranking and Gigi Lamayne, set to thrill with a throwback mix of Zimbabwean legends such as Dr Oliver Mtukudzi.

RnB artist and instrumentalist Mic Nash, DJ Billy Chan and the dynamic duo of IrieDread and Abra Simz who hold the Sound Clash Title, will also bring fireworks to the event.

The 8th ZAA South Africa Awards Dinner Gala is sponsored by mining giant ACF, a leading global supplier of chrome concentrate with extensive investment in Zimbabwe including a state of the art processing facility in the Midlands.

The ZAA was founded in 2010 to recognise, celebrate and honour high achievement in diaspora communities around the world.

