Health Minister Mines Out Drinking Water from Open Wells In Capital City, Harare

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | In the wake of a devastating cholera outbreak in Kuwadzana, a suburb of Harare, the dangers associated with drawing water from open wells have come sharply into focus. The recent visit by key officials, including the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, Harare Mayor, Councillor Ian Makone, and Harare City Health Director, Dr. Proper Chonzi, underscores the severity of the situation.

Kuwadzana, a bustling township in the capital city of Harare, has become the epicenter of a cholera crisis, claiming eight lives and recording over 1,000 suspected cases, with a staggering 80% emanating from this area. The alarming statistics, coupled with the recent spike of 90 suspected cases in a single day, highlight the urgent need for addressing the root causes of this epidemic.

One of the primary concerns is the reliance on open wells for accessing water, a practice fraught with peril in densely populated urban areas like Kuwadzana. Open wells, often contaminated with pollutants and sewage, become breeding grounds for waterborne diseases, including cholera. The cholera bacteria thrive in unsanitary water sources, leading to the rapid spread of the disease within communities.

The lack of proper sanitation infrastructure, coupled with the burgeoning population in Kuwadzana, exacerbates the vulnerability of residents to cholera. The recent visit by health officials underscores the need for immediate action to improve water sources and sanitation facilities in the area.

Efforts should be directed towards the implementation of robust water purification methods, regular testing of water quality, and the establishment of secure and clean water supply systems. Additionally, public awareness campaigns are crucial to educate residents about the dangers of drawing water from open wells and promote hygienic practices.

The collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Child Care, local government authorities, and community leaders is pivotal in addressing the cholera crisis in Kuwadzana. It requires a multifaceted approach, encompassing not only emergency response measures but also sustainable, long-term solutions to ensure the health and well-being of the residents.

As the toll of the cholera outbreak continues to rise, it is imperative for stakeholders to prioritize water safety and sanitation, aiming for a future where Kuwadzana and other vulnerable areas are resilient against the threat of waterborne diseases.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...