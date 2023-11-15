Hefty Winning Bonuses For Warriors

Spread the love

Warriors players will receive a winning bonus of USD2000 each if they beat Rwanda in this afternoon’s World Cup qualifier, Soccer24 can exclusively-reveal.

Baltemar Brito’s troops begin their Group C campaign against the Wasps at the Huye Stadium before hosting Nigeria at the same venue on Sunday.

A well-placed source privy to ongoings in the Warriors camp told Soccer24 that the Lincoln Mutasa-led ZIFA Normalisation Committee agreed with the players that each of them will be paid USD2000 if they emerge victorious against Rwanda.

The players will also be paid the same amount if they beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

“The players will be paid winning bonuses amounting to USD2000 if they beat Rwanda tomorrow (today),” said the source.

“They will also be paid USD2000 for a win against Nigeria. ZIFA will also pay them daily allowances and appearance fees,” added the source.-Soccer24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...