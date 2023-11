Inter Africa bus accident claims two

Spread the love

TWO people died on the spot while several others were injured after an InterAfrica bus burst a tyre and overturned along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

Bulawayo acting fire brigade officer Lynos Phiri confirmed the accident.

“(An) InterAfrica bus with about 60 people on board burst two rear tyres and overturned. Two Brigade ambulances ferried nine patients,” said Phiri.

Other injured passengers were ferried by private ambulances. NewsDay

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...