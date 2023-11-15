Investigate The Escalation Of Abductions, Torture And Killing Of Political Activists, Govt Told

By Amnesty International| The Zimbabwean authorities must immediately address the escalating cases of abductions, arbitrary detention, torture and killing of parliament members, opposition political activists, and human rights defenders, Amnesty International, Southern Defenders and Human Rights Watch said today.

The authorities should urgently take effective measures to prevent these grave human rights violations, bring those suspected to be responsible to justice, and ensure access for survivors and victims to justice and effective remedies.

Following the August 2023 general elections, government security forces have systematically attacked human rights defenders, activists and members of the main opposition party, Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).

The elections had been marred by reports of irregularities, including voter intimidation, the arrest of civil society organization staff members, and interference with the internet.

Zimbabwe has a long history of human rights violations surging during election periods, including abductions and enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, and excessive use of force by police. The authorities increasingly restrict civic space, and security forces violently disperse peaceful protests. The government has instilled fear in dissenters, severely curtailing the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

In October, President Mnangagwa announced the by-elections to be held on 9 December in the constituencies including Mabvuku, belonging to the 14 recalled CCC legislators by self-proclaimed party Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

On 13 November, CCC activist and church leader Tapfumanei Masaya’s body was found dumped in Chabwino farm in Mashonaland East Province. Tapfumanei was abducted together with his fellow activist Jeffrey Kalosi on 11 November during the party’s by-elections campaign. Jeffrey Kalosi was severely beaten and dumped hours later at Chabwino farm not far from the area where Tapfumanei’s body was found days later.

On 26 August, suspected state security agents disrupted a CCC news conference and attempted to forcibly take its national spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, into custody. Members of the media and other people, including an opposition activist, Nelson Mukwenha, intervened and prevented the abduction. Mukwenha was abducted later that evening at his home. He was tortured and dumped in a forest in Mapinga on the outskirts of Harare.

On 2 September, Womberaiishe Nhende, the elected city council member for Glen Norah Ward 27 in Harare, and his friend Sanele Mkhuhlane, were abducted, tortured and injected with an unknown substance then dumped on the outskirts of Harare.

On 23 October, James Chidhakwa, a former opposition member of parliament, was abducted in Harare., He was tortured and also injected with an unknown substance, then dumped in Acturus, in the Mashonaland East province. On 1 November, another opposition lawmaker, Takudzwa Ngadziore, was abducted near his home in Harare. Before he was abducted, he did a Facebook Live that exposed the identity of the abductors who are alleged members of a “Ferret Team” a covert police operations team. Ngadziore said he was tortured, also injected, and dumped naked in Christon Bank, Mazowe on the outskirts of Harare.

Zimbabwe also has a history of unresolved cases of forced disappearances. Itai Dzamara, an activist and critic of the government, was apparently forcibly disappeared by five men while he was at a barber shop in Harare’s Glen View suburb in 2015. His abductors are said to have accused him of stealing cattle, handcuffing him, forcing him into a white truck with concealed number plates, and driving off. He has not been seen since, and the government has not heeded calls for an independent investigation

