Leroy Gopal Hosts ZimAchievers Awards

By Business Reporter- In a dazzling display of celebration and recognition, the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) have unveiled Leroy Gopal as the host and African Chrome Fields as the headline partner for their 8th edition, set to take place at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg, this Saturday.

Renowned actor and MC Leroy Gopal, celebrated for his roles in the hit movie “Yellow Card,” will lead the proceedings, promising attendees a unique and memorable experience.

In its eighth edition, the ZAA South Africa continues its tradition of honouring outstanding Zimbabwean achievements in the Rainbow Nation.

Conrad Mwanza, the founder of ZAA, expressed excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to announce that all is set for the ZAA Awards Dinner Gala, and people can expect another memorable night of celebrating Zimbabwean excellence.”

The event has become a prominent fixture on the South African social calendar since its debut in 2018 and is now one of the most subscribed chapters in the ZAA global family.

African Chrome Fields, a key player in the mining industry, takes the spotlight as the headline sponsor. Their investment aligns seamlessly with the ZAA’s mission to unearth Zimbabwean gems and talent, celebrating them globally.

The gala, a black-tie affair, is anticipated to be the highlight of the South African social scene this year, with a lineup of eminent individuals and organizations up for recognition.

The entertainment roster includes top acts like Gary Beatz, known for collaborations with stars like Patoranking and Gigi Lamayne, who will deliver a throwback mix of Zimbabwean legends such as Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi.

Other featured performers include RnB artist and instrumentalist Mic Nash, DJ Billy Chan, and the dynamic duo IrieDread and Abra Simz, holders of the Sound Clash Title, promising to bring fireworks to the event.

Sponsored by mining giant ACF, a global supplier of chrome concentrate with significant investments in Zimbabwe, including a state-of-the-art processing facility in the Midlands, the 8th ZAA South Africa Awards Dinner Gala is set to be a night of luxury, recognition, and celebration.

Founded in 2010, the ZAA aims to recognize, celebrate, and honour high achievements in diaspora communities worldwide.

