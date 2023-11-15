Man In Trouble For Duping Job Seekers

Spread the love

26-year-old Dowels Mabhungu from Harare has appeared in court facing six counts of fraud after duping prospective job seekers of their hard-earned cash through a bogus recruitment agency for diaspora jobs.

The scam in which the accused allegedly created various WhatsApp groups advertising jobs, occurred between September and October this year.

The court heard that Mabhungu and his alleged accomplice Obesto Lazaro Sithole, who is still at large, targeted individuals seeking employment in Canada, Singapore, and New Zealand.

One of the victims allegedly lost US$500 after joining the WhatsApp group before she was told to deposit money into a South African Bank account for processing a work a Singapore work permit.

The court also heard that another victim, lost US$350 after the suspects used the same modus operandi.

Cases of individuals who are falling victim to fake recruitment agents, are on the increase with law enforcement agents advising prospective job seekers to employ due diligence.

Still at the courts, a man from Domboshava appeared in court this Monday facing allegations of robbery.

Circumstances are that on the 10th of this month, John Chimbende and his two accomplices, who are still at large followed the complainant from a local night club in Domboshava and assaulted him with an empty bottle before robbing him.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...