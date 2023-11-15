Mnangagwa Responsible For Brutal Murder Of Tapfumanei Masaya

Spread the love

CCC media briefing on Tapfumanei Masaya death

MUST WATCH: Today, our Member of Parliament, Hon @Cde_Ostallos, addressed the media regarding the heartless murder of our change champion, Pastor Tapfumanei Masaya, at the hands of Zanu PF thugs in Mabvuku.

During the address, he also responded to inquiries about the recalls carried out by an imposter and provided updates on the ongoing cases of enforced disappearances targeting our members by the Harare regime.

https://fb.watch/ok1Fn-K2AG/?mibextid=9R9pXO

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...