Moyo in soup over assault

A man from Plumtree today appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware facing charges of assaulting a fellow villager with a knobkerrie over a game of pool.

The state led by Mr Selistine Madziwa heard that on 13 August 2023, Pardon Moyo (24) of Mphoengs in Plumtree assaulted Sama Njabulo also of Mphoengs using a knobkerrie.

It is alleged that Moyo found the complainant playing pool game at Makokoba bar and demanded to take over playing.

A misunderstanding arose leading to the accused beating Njabulo with a knobkerrie and sustaining deep cuts in the head.

Moyo pleaded guilty and was sentenced to any effective 18 months imprisonment with hard labour.

