Mwonzora Fails To Pay Party Workers

Spread the love

By- MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora is struggling to raise money for the salaries of the party workers.

New Zimbabwe reports that last Friday was forced to attend a crisis meeting convened by the disgruntled workers.

The source told the online news portal that some workers were contemplating pushing for the dismissal of Mwonzora.

The publications said when they arrived at the party headquarters, Mwonzora was reportedly locked in a meeting with some of the workers.

“The party has not paid us for the past eight months and the employees have resorted to confront the party. Right now Mwonzora is in the building and he is in a meeting with the other workers,” said the source.

“The party leadership has been collecting funds from rentals and all this money is being used without accountability.”

The initial plan, according to the source, was a takeover of the Morgan Tsvangirai house and force Mwonzora and the National Council to a meeting.

When journalists tried to enter the headquarters to enquire more, they were blocked.

Asked to comment on the allegations, outside their headquarters, MDC director of information Chengetai Guta neither denied nor confirmed the allegation saying the issue was an internal affair.

“That is an internal issue. We do not discuss human resource issues in the public domain. So whatever you allege remains an allegation.

“We are yet to hear more from you if at all you have anything. But like I have said human resource issues are not issues of public concern this is an internal issue and one that will be resolved internally if at all there is anything like that,” said Guta.

-NewZimbabwe.com

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...