Mwonzora fails to pay workers

By A Correspondent- The Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC has reportedly been failing to pay its employees for the past eight months.

Mwonzora was on Friday forced to attend a crisis meeting convened by the disgruntled employees.

Sources are on record saying some of the workers were contemplating pushing for the dismissal of Mwonzora.

Said a source:

The party has not paid us for the past eight months and the employees have resorted to confront the party.

Right now Mwonzora is in the building and he is in a meeting with the other workers.

The party leadership has been collecting funds from rentals and all this money is being used without accountability.

The workers had reportedly planned to take over the Morgan Tsvangirai House, formerly Harvest House, and force Mwonzora and the National Council to a meeting.

Asked to comment on the allegations, outside their headquarters, MDC director of information Chengetai Guta said:

That is an internal issue. We do not discuss human resource issues in the public domain. So whatever you allege remains an allegation.

We are yet to hear more from you if at all you have anything. But like I have said human resource issues are not issues of public concern this is an internal issue and one that will be resolved internally if at all there is anything like that.

