Police appeal for information as Harare man is crushed at dumpsite

Police are appealing for information which may help to locate the family of the late Innocent Mlambo (37), who was fatally run over by a Harare City Council front-end loader while sleeping at a dump site in Harare’s city centre.

Mlambo, whose body is in a mortuary at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, died last month at the corner of Bute and Harare Street.

Police identified Mlambo’s mother as Hedwig Dube.

– Sunday Mail

