Sibanda hauled to court over “football” murder

A 31 year old man from Magwegwe in Bulawayo has been charged with murder after allegedly assaulting a fellow spectator at Barbourfields Stadium in September when they were watching football, police have confirmed.

The murder suspect, Bongani Sibanda, assaulted Msilisi Magutshwa (39) of Makokoba, who was attempting to save his friend from being thrashed with a sjambok by the former.

As a result of his intervention,Magutshwa sustained injuries and he was admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital where he later died.

Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the arrest and charge of Sibanda.

“On 3 September 2023, the now deceased was at Barbourfields Stadium watching a football match with his friends. One of the deceased’s friends was assaulted with a sjambok for pushing the accused person. The now deceased was trying to rescue his friend was also assaulted severely and he sustained a swollen face,” Insp. Ncube said.

Insp. Ncube said when the deceased’s condition deteriorated, he was taken to Mpilo Hospital on September 5, 2023 where he was admitted.

“The deceased kept complaining of a severe headache. He died on 13 September 2023 at around 2220 hours. A police report was made and the postmortem results revealed that he died of assault and head injuries,” said the provincial police spokesperson.

Insp Ncube said as police conducted investigations, they received a tip-off on November 13, 2023, that the suspect was at Renkini Bus Termins boarding a bus to Nkayi.

“Detectives reacted swiftly and managed to arrest him. Upon interview, he admitted having assaulted Magutshwa and his friend. He further confessed that his accomplices Nevias Sibanda, Professor Sibanda, Elias Ncube, Muzi Ncube, Meluleki Sibanda, Bongani Ncube, Ntabeni Ncube, Ntabeni Nkosikhona Tshuma and John Moyo, who are still at large, joined in the assault,” Insp. Ncube said.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested Muzukhona Ngwenya (35) of Gwabalanda suburb who allegedly killed his brother, Mbongeni, over an undisclosed dispute.

Insp Ncube said on October 30, 2023 the two siblings came home from drinking beer, and they had an argument.

“Muzukhona struck Mbongeni with an iron bar once on the left side of his head and he fell unconscious. Mbongeni was taken to Mpilo hospital where he was treated and discharged on the same day. His condition deteriorated on November 12, 2023 leading to his death. Muzukhona was subsequently arrested,” said the provincial police spokesperson. CITE

