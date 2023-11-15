Sikhala absolved

The trial of former St Mary’s legislator Job Sikhala, in a case in which he is being charged for disorderly conduct continued yesterday with a witness Shupikai Rusere absolving him of wrongdoing.

Rusere told the court that she never saw Sikhala in Zengeza on the day when violence is said to have occurred.

She made the claims before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

Sikhala, who is being jointly charged with fellow politician Lovemore Maiko, is being represented by Jeremiah Bhamu and Lazurus Mbereko.

Tafara Chirambira appeared for the State.

The witness testified that she only saw Maiko when he was conducting a door-to-door campaign and distributing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) fliers in May 2022.

Rusere said she saw Maiko and other CCC members being attacked by stone-throwing Zanu PF supporters.

Rusere testified that she was the one who offered Maiko shelter at her house.

The witness said Zanu PF supporters stormed her house searching for Maiko and assaulted him.

The court heard that Maiko was badly injured and could have lost his life.

The witness denied ever seeing Sikhala that day.

The defence is seeking to summon a third witness, journalist Batsirai Maseko who was covering by-elections on the day in question.

The matter was postponed to November 22 for trial continuation.

Sikhala and Maiko are facing a charge of disrupting a Zanu PF rally for the then aspiring Zanu PF ward 7 Zengeza West councillor Charamba Mlambo, ahead of the March 2022 by-elections.

Mlambo lost the seat to Maiko who contested on a CCC ticket. NewsDay

