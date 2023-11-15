Sikhala Has Now Spend 519 Days In Pre-Trial Detention

By A Correspondent| Former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has now spent 519 days in pretrial detention.

According to Amnesty International, Sikhala’s prolonged detention while he awaits trial is a gross miscarriage of justice and an indictment of Zimbabwe’s judicial system.

“Authorities must stop weaponising the law to target opposition figures and ordinary citizens.

“The relentless harassment and intimidation of activists and human rights defenders via the courts must end.

“The right to a fair trial is recognised internationally as a fundamental human right and Zimbabwean authorities are required to respect it.

“Everyone should be able to exercise their freedom of expression without any fear of reprisals, said Amnesty International.

