Stop Abductions!

Spread the love

🟡02 September 2023 – Our Councillor, Womberaishe Nhende, was abducted and tortured.

24 October 2023 – Our change champion, Hon. James Chidhakwa, was abducted and tortured.

1 November 2023 – Our MP, Hon. Takudzwa Ngadziore, was abducted and tortured.

11 November 2023 – Our change champion, Tapfumanei Masaya, was abducted and went MISSING.

13 November 2023 – Our change champion, Tapfumanei Masaya, was found dead in a decomposed state.

The perpetrators of these heinous crimes are known but are being protected because they are carrying out the regime in Harare’s orders.

We demand justice now and the rule of law in Zimbabwe. #JusticeForMasaya

CCC

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...