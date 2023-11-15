Warriors Starting 11 For Rwanda Tie Named

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has named his starting eleven to face Rwanda in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Huye Stadium this afternoon.

Zimbabwe kick start their World Cup qualifying campaign against the Wasps, with the match set to kick off at 15:00 hrs.

Below is the starting eleven;

Donovan Benard, Andrew Mbeba, Teenage Hadebe, Gerald Takwara, Divine Lunga, Brian Banda, Marvellous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Admiral Muskwe, Walter Musona, Prince Dube.-Soccer24 News

