Winky D Clinches Top Award

ZIMBABWEAN musicians have confirmed that the country is on the ascendancy after scooping five awards at the just ended African Entertainment Awards USA held over the weekend in New Jersey.

Zimbabwean musicians continue to shine on the international scene, with four artists and a local digital news platform scooping awards at the prestigious African Entertainment Awards USA.

Talented producer and musician Mr Brown scooped Best Collaboration Award for a collaborative effort with South African star Makhadzi titled ‘Magear’.

Mr Brown proved his mettle after he out-shined African stars like Davido, Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage and Diamond Platnumz in the same category.

Jah Prayzah bagged the Best55 Male Artist in East, South and North Africa category after doing better than the likes of Young Stunna, Harmonize, Ottile Brown, Diamond Platinumz and Focalistic.

Not to be outdone was Gemma Griffiths who won the best Female Artist in East, South and North Africa after battling it out with African divas like Zuchu, Kelly Khumalo and Spice Diana.

Winky D won the Best Reggae and Dancehall Artist against Patoranking, Stone Bwoy, Buju Banton and Popcaan.

Meanwhile, online publication Zim Celebs was named Best Digital News Platform at the same event.

