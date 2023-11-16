Empty beer containers in the truck involved in fatal crash that claimed 22 lives

Spread the love

RESCUE teams and villagers that attended the fatal head on collision between a South African bound Toyota Quantum and a Daf Truck that claimed 22 lives found beer containers, some with contents in the truck, raising suspicions that the driver may have been drinking.

The tragic collision occured on the 27km peg along Bulawayo -Beitbridge Road at around 2200hrs on Tuesday.

Only one passenger Ms Junior Moyo from Ngwizi, Bulilima district survived from the Toyota Quantum alongside the truck driver Mr Kizito Mawoneke who was driving from Beitbridge on his way to Hwange.

They are both admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital with varying degrees of injuries although Ms Moyo, according to her husband sustained heavy cuts and broken limbs. Mr Mawoneke only has bruises on his face.

“When he was removed from his truck, we discovered a number of beer bottles, some empty indicating that he may have been drinking” said a villager Mr Sibongile Ncube who arrived at the scene moments after the crash.

Speaking from his hospital bed Mr Mawoneke denied that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“I do take alcohol but I was not drunk while driving,” he said.

In confirming the accident and death of 22 people, the police said there was a single passenger in the truck but Mr Mawoneke said he was all alone.

“I was traveling alone, I did not have any passenger,” he said. The Chronicle

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...