ZIMBAWEAN boxing legend Charles Manyuchi is set to end his career with two international fights dubbed, “the Grand Finale”.

With 13 titles to his name and over a decade in the ring, celebrated boxer Charles Manyuchi has decided to retire from the sport.

He will however host two international non-title bouts to bid farewell to his fans.

Manyuchi takes on Alick Gogoda of Malawi in an eight-round non-title bout at Phil Jen lodges in Chivhu this Saturday which coincides with his 34th birthday celebrations.

Another bout is slated for the 25th as the Zimbabwean boxer faces Jimmy Mabindji of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Harare before going to Zambia for the final leg of the Grand Finale series.

“So, there have not been any changes per se to Manyuchi’s planned spiking of the gloves which we have dubbed “The Grand Finale” and is coming in series as per the request of his fans across the country. I have been in camp for quite a while preparing for my Harare edition of the Grand Finale also happening at the end of this month and I do believe a tune-up fight against Gogoda will do me a lot of good. I had my last fight four months ago and have accumulated a bit of rust which needs to be shaken. I’m grateful for Gogoda accepting to fight me on the night and fans should expect nothing short of five-star boxing entertainment,” he said.

Arguably the most outstanding boxer in both pre- and post-independence Zimbabwe, Manyuchi boasts of 13 titles after engaging in title fights sanctioned by world bodies which include ABU, WBC, WBF WPBF, UBC and GBU, among others.

There are other bouts lined up during the Grand Finale featuring boxers from the region.-ZBC News

