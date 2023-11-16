Marry Mubaiwa Hits Out At Women Rights Groups

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Ex-wife to vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa has hit out at women’s rights groups accusing them of remaining silent while she is being abused and denied access to her children.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Mubaiwa said raised concern over the silence by women rights ambassadors while she is being tormented and victimized by her powerful ex-husband.

“I have been to hell and back, our kids are growing and u have denied me the space to be a mother to them, you had hoped that I would be dead by now, the silence by women that claim to be ambassadors of women’s rights and abuse, the ignorance of our constitution,” said Mubaiwa.

Marry is involved in a long battle with Chiwenga who accuses her of attempting to kill him when he was bedridden in South Africa.

Marry denies these allegations, claiming that Chiwenga is using them as part of a strategy to divorce her. Chiwenga had been suffering from a condition called idiopathic oesophagal stricture since 2018, which caused blockages in his oesophagus, making it difficult to swallow or vomit. He sought treatment in various countries including Zimbabwe, South Africa, India, and China.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...